March Madness Inshore

By Captain Terry Fisher:

This is the time of the year when I look forward to knowing I will not be disappointed with productivity. It is the beginning of spring and spring fever!

In many areas, the revered snook again becomes a target for harvest. Their strikes will be ferocious after a “long winter’s nap.” Other species will become more aggressive with an abundance of baitfish. Tarpon may begin to make their annual migration to southwest Florida waters, accompanied by sharks. It is all about the water temperature. A consistent 68 degrees will guarantee at least some sizeable numbers of tarpon off of the beaches, in the passes and up the rivers.

Sheepshead should still be available in larger numbers. They got a late start this year in southwest Florida due to the higher than normal water temperatures during early winter. Spanish mackerel, large jack crevalle, ladyfish and pompano will become happy and hungry. Large seatrout will become more numerous in the grass flats of open water and around the sand holes and turtle grass close to the spoil islands.

This is the month to experience artificial baits for the gamefish. The abundance of live baitfish helps disguise these presentations. Fish seem less cautious coming out of their winter haunts with a new outlook on life. Some effective lures are topwater, twitch, crank, swimbaits, spoons and weedless presentations. They all work.

While artificial presentations are effective, I submit that the use of live bait gives anglers the edge. I recommend certain types of live/cut baits for better results as follows:

SNOOK : Freeline pilchards. Large snook will take threadfins as well. Pinfish and large shrimp are good back-up baits.

: Freeline pilchards. Large snook will take threadfins as well. Pinfish and large shrimp are good back-up baits. TARPON : Freeline large, live threadfins, pinfish, mullet and ladyfish. Catfish fillets are good dead bait.

: Freeline large, live threadfins, pinfish, mullet and ladyfish. Catfish fillets are good dead bait. SEATROUT : Shrimp suspended on a weighted jig head under a cork over the grass flats. Larger trout prefer pinfish (alive or cut) under a cork or freelined along the spoil and mangrove islands.

: Shrimp suspended on a weighted jig head under a cork over the grass flats. Larger trout prefer pinfish (alive or cut) under a cork or freelined along the spoil and mangrove islands. SPANISH MACKEREL : Shrimp is a cheap and easy way to target these fish. Suspend them under a cork with a long 30-pound leader or light wire.

: Shrimp is a cheap and easy way to target these fish. Suspend them under a cork with a long 30-pound leader or light wire. POMPANO : Tip a ‘silly willy’ jig with a shrimp or fish shrimp under a cork for an occasional by-catch.

: Tip a ‘silly willy’ jig with a shrimp or fish shrimp under a cork for an occasional by-catch. JACK CREVALLE: Shrimp on a jig head or freelined will catch these ferocious fish.

Light tackle should always be used for the enjoyment of the catch. However, be sure the equipment is strong enough so as not to exhaust the fish if not harvesting. I suggest, for gamefish like snook or redfish, a 3500 to 4000 series reel mounted on a medium heavy rod with 15-pound-test line and a 30-pound fluorocarbon leader. Use size 1/0 to 3/0 circle hooks.

Tarpon fishermen should utilize 6000 series reels mounted on a heavy rod with 65-pound-test line and 100-pound fluorocarbon leader. Use size 6/0 to 8/0 circle hooks.

One should consider lighter tackle for all other inshore species mentioned above, as well as for mangrove snappers and flounder. Use 2500 to 3000 series spinning reels on a light rod, 10-pound-test line with a 20-pound leader and small 1/0 circle hooks.

Capt. Terry Fisher of Fish Face Charters can be reached at (239)-357-6829 or fishfacecharters@yahoo.com. He is available as ‘Captain for Hire’ by the hour on your vessel for navigation, fishing locations and techniques that will ensure enjoyable boating and fishing.