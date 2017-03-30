Pick It, Pick It!

By Shannon Messer

Recently our local Trout Unlimited Chapter #373, along with the newly formed Western Carolina University Fly Fishing Club, held a roadside litter pickup along a stretch of the Tuckasegee River in Jackson County North Carolina. This stretch of water is popular with local and non-locals alike, chasing very nice trout.

We met and, within one hour, we collectively had removed 19 bags of litter plus one “left for dead” john boat that had been camouflaged by high water flows. I would have never imaged that we would have removed that much litter, but I was wrong.

The point is, that we have all been fishing somewhere and, more than likely, we have seen a water bottle, soda can, and/or other forms of litter in the areas we have been angling. Did we take the time to pick it up and pack it out, or did we just ignore the problem and leave it for the next person? What if the next person never comes? What will happen to that piece of litter? Did the litter make it into the water or a bird’s nest? All of these are very likely scenarios and we all need to take action when the opportunity presents itself.

Many of you know me and have seen some of my social media post showing the amounts of litter removed while fishing in the Smoky Mountain National Park. I am shocked by what people leave behind and the places they leave things. I challenge all anglers to pack out what you can after every outing. Yes, I know it takes time, but we each have an obligation to take care of our natural resources and educate others on the importance of taking care of what we have. After all, it is all we have.

So, take up the challenge to make a difference and let’s put a dent in this litter problem! It is not that hard to organize a cleanup or hike a trail, with likeminded people, and remove litter that someone was too lazy to pack out. Individually, we can make a difference but together, we can make a huge impact.

Shannon Messer is the owner of Appalachian Flies and manages and guides at Blackrock Outdoors Authorized Orvis Fly Shop at 570 West Main Street, Sylva NC 28779. Contact him at 828-631-4453 or appalachianflies@gmail.com

