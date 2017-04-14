SeaCure custom mouthpieces are the solution to jaw fatigue and headaches commonly suffered by divers and snorkelers. These moldable mouthpieces can be used with regulators or snorkels to safely improve comfort in the water.

Research shows that 41 percent of divers suffer jaw pain or damage caused by inferior mouthpieces. Even divers who do not suffer headaches or jaw problems have found SeaCure mouthpieces to be very, very comfortable.

SeaCure was invented by orthodontist and TMJ (jaw joint) expert, Dr Randall Moles. In the early 1990s, he had a TMJ patient who asked for his advice. She was a diver having major problems clenching standard regulator mouthpieces, and she suffered jaw pain and headaches. Dr. Moles began work on a moldable mouthpiece that would “hang on” to the teeth without the constant clenching required by the standard mouthpiece. It worked for that diver, and it has worked for thousands of divers since.

Conventional mouthpieces are one-size-fits-all and employ bite lugs that only involve the front teeth. SeaCure’s X Type Model is a unique, moldable mouthpiece designed to precisely fit the individual diver’s mouth, teeth, gums and jaw configuration to provide maximum support of a regulator. It has reduced bulk, gagging is eliminated and customers say it stays in with no effort at all.

SeaCure is the result of more than 20 years of experience and design. Created by an orthodontist, it outperforms even other moldable mouthpieces, and comes with a guaranteed comfortable fit.

For information, go to seacuremouthpiece.com or call (623)-266-0642.