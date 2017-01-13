Stuart Florida Best Snook Fishing in the World

by Capt. Chris Beachwalker Sharp

Stuart Florida is best known for its Sailfish fishing but do you know that you can also catch world record snook in the same town? I have fished for snook for over 35 years and hands down, Stuart, FL is the best place, in the world to catch snook! When the conditions are right, you can catch 30 snook in one day! These fish are manly females and over slot. They range from 32 inches to over 48 inches in length.

The main place to catch these numbers and sizes are at the St.lucie Locks in Stuart. When the water is running it’s a dinner bell for the snook to come eat up the bait that is coming through. Mullet, threadfin and fresh water minnows make the snook go crazy. Which gives you a chance to really get some nice size snook and numbers. I use the Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnow in black and silver tied to 50lb mono leader with 50lb braid main line. I cast in the water where the calm spots are and bring it back through the rough running water. This is just one place to catch a snook of a lifetime. Stuart has great bridges, beaches and inlets to have a chance to catch some really big snook. So, if you want to get a snook of a lifetime come to Stuart, Florida. Tight lines!

Beachwalker Guide Service