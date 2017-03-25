The Guides Angle

by Chris Scalley

Dry Fly Time!

April is “dry fly time” on most southern trout streams. Caddisfly hatches can be frustrating when fish are rising consistently but not taking your offerings. Acclaimed author and angler Gary LaFontaine wrote about his underwater observations of trout feeding behavior while diving. He noticed that caddisflies struggled to penetrate the stream surface in slow meandering water where the surface tension is greater. This surface tension is also known as the meniscus where caddisflies tend to be vulnerable and trout will key in on these cripples.

The most common caddisfly pattern is likely the traditional elk haired caddis dry fly with a palmered hackle. Although your elk hair caddis pattern may be the right size and color, the trout still may reject your fly. Trying trimming the hackle of your dry fly flush with the body so the fly rides lower within the meniscus.

