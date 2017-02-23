The Guide’s Angle

by Chris Scalley

Match the Subsurface Hatch!

March is considered early spring which is when anglers will see the first decent insect hatches of the fishing season. While you may notice some fish rising, I recommend imitating subsurface stages of the hatch to consistently catch fish. During this time there is an abundance of larvae and pupae (caddis & blackfly) readily available to the trout mostly within the water column beneath the surface.

As the spring season progresses later in April and May, the adult stages of aquatic insects can be matched with dry fly patterns more effectively.