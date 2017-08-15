1,000-Pound Tournament Hammerhead Shatters Texas Record

Anglers hauled some big sharks out of the Gulf of Mexico during this year’s Texas City Jaycees Tackle Time Fishing Tournament. Chief among those sharks was a 1,033-pound great hammerhead that shattered a 37-year-old Texas state record.

Tim McClellan obviously took first place for the giant shark he entered in the annual fundraising tournament for the Texas City La Marque Jaycees. The tournament awards the top three fish in multiple inshore, offshore and youth divisions. This year, it ran June 30 – July 9, and 964-pound and 817-pound tiger sharks rounded out the top three in the shark division.

McClellan’s fish beat out the 871-pound Texas state record great hammerhead, which was caught by Mark Johnson in July of 1980. The current IGFA world record great hammerhead weighed 1,280 pounds. It was caught on the other side of the Gulf by Bucky Dennis fishing out of Boca Grande, Florida in May 2006.

Texas City is on Galveston Bay, just southeast of Houston, and offers easy access to the open Gulf of Mexico through the pass between Galveston and Goat islands.