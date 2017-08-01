Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Report: August 2017

by Capt. Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the Coastal Angler magazine August fishing forecast for the waters off Palm Beach, Singer Island, Palm Beach Shores and Juno Beach, Florida. Expect calm seas and great fishing for the month of August. The summer migration will be in full effect, with lots of opportunities for the taking. The sardines have arrived and are thick at the Lake Worth Pier and Juno Beach Pier. That’s good news for you anglers that want to catch your own bait. When using scaled baits, it’s very important to use the right hook. The #4 owner hook is what we use for the smaller deans. After blacking out the well, head out to the edge (140′ deep) and start your drift north. There’s been lots of blackfin tuna landed in July and I expect it to run into the first part of August. Also, there will be a great chance to boat a fat wahoo this time of year. If you’re catching tuna, you’re in the right spot to catch a hoo, good luck! The dolphin bite has been on the small size but plentiful. Most are being found out in the deep on floating trash or weed lines. When you get into them don’t forget to leave one in the water to keep the others around. The size limit is 20″ to the fork of the tail. Another great opportunity out in the deep is to bring your swordfish rod and do a couple drops before heading home. August is a great time of the year to land a big one. My choice of bait is a cuda belly rig with a black ilander lure. Some of the best spots to catch is just east of Palm Beach. There’s a group of sea mounts called the “Palm Beach humps” that are not hard to find. You can pick up a swordfish chart at your local bait store.

For you near-shore anglers the bite will be on. The snook fishing on the beaches will be awesome. Any small live bait will work to get the bite. Also hanging around on the beaches will be tarpon and monster jacks. These fish will take the same bait. If you’re lucky to hook a silver giant, I suggest you get the motor started in case he wants to make a run for the border… Be safe and keep an eye on the weather… don’t get stuck running back to shore with a thunderstorm pushing off the coast; trust me you’ll be miserable.