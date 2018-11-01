10thÂ Annual Bluewater Babes Fish for a Cure Tournament Ends with a Bang – Literally

The 10thÂ Annual Bluewater Babes Fish for a Cure Tournament held October 5 and 6 was an event for the record books and ended with a bang â€“ literally!

More than 110 boats and 1,500 people participated in festivities throughout the weekend that included the Titoâ€™s Handmade Vodka cocktail contestÂ on Friday night, incredible costumes and more than 60 decorated boats adorning the docks at Sailfish Marina Resort.

The fun continued with an epic inlet water fightÂ Saturday morning, Family Funday during the Weigh inÂ Saturday afternoonÂ and a touching award presentationÂ Saturday nightÂ featuring Kathy Black receiving the Kristin Hoke Memorial Trophy.Â And to top it off – the weekend concluded with a breathtaking fireworks show over the waters off Peanut Island.Â Bluewater Babes Fish for a Cure has donated more than $600,000 to local women battling breast or ovarian cancer since its inception in 2009.

For more information or to donate, please visitÂ www.bluewaterbabes.org.