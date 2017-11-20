C – Tug by Railblaza By: CAM Staff

Many times, a great place to launch your kayak is not easily accessible with your vehicle or near where your kayak is kept. Carrying your yak and equipment back and forth can be cumbersome and tiresome.

The C-Tug by Railblaza eliminates these issues. The C-Tug is completely constructed from UV resistant plastics and stainless steel. That adds up to many years of service in the harshest marine environments.

No worries about toting the C-Tug back to your vehicle as it quickly disassembles and stows away in the kayak. There are no tools required.

Stop by Jack’s Kayaks to check one out. They are located at 1764 Missouri Ave. N. Largo, FL. 33770. 727-452-4684