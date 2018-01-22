Sea scallops wrapped in bacon over pasta with creamed spinach and Cherrie tomatoes.

Ingredients:

4 sea scallops

2 slices of bacon

2 wood skewers

1/2 box favorite pasta. I use spaghetti

I box creamed spinach

1/2 cup Cherrie tomatoes

Smoked paprika

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425. Wash scallops, pat dry. Take bacon and cut each slice in 1/2.

Wrap each slice of bacon around each scallop and place on skewer.

Sprinkle both sides with smoked paprika.

Place in oven on a non-stick pan and bake 25 minutes on 1 side and 15 on the other side.

Make sure to cook them long enough or they will be soft and gummy in the center.

While that is cooking, boil package of creamed spinach in a pot and cut the tomatoes in 1/2.

Place pot on stove with water boiling and add pasta.

Place creamed spinach and tomatoes in a pan and cook and stir on low for a few minutes.

Drain pasta. Remove scallops from oven. Place mixture on top of pasta or mix into pasta, that is your choice. Remove scallops from skewers and place on top of dish.

Looks good and tastes good. Enjoy!