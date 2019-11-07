Recipe Corner – Apple Crisp

Thanksgiving and Christmas!! They are both wonderful times of the year, especially if you live the warmer climates of Costa Rica!!

As locals here, it’s also the end of rainy season and what we as business operators start to consider the beginning of our busy season. For holiday time, we have brought some traditions with us, and have adapted new ones from the culture in Costa Rica. For thanksgiving I have been delighted to see the locals enjoy oven roasted turkeys, and for us expats having a tamale at Xmas is delicious and family cultural tradition.

But let’s not forget that there’s dessert, I would like to share this issue, our family recipe of fresh baked hot apple crisp!!

• 1.5 kilos Fresh red apples peeled, cut into 1 inch chunks

• 1 tbsp Cinnamon

• 1/2 cup Sugar

• 3/4 cup Flour

• 2 cups Rolled oats

• 115 grams Butter

• 1/2 cup Sugar

• 1 tbsp Cinnamon

In a mixing bowl toss the apples with the first cinnamon, sugar and flour mixture, coat well and place in a 2 inch baking pan 10x 6 approximately sized, will work in similar size pans.

Without cleaning the bowl out add the rolled oats, flour, sugar, and cinnamon and mix thoroughly. Melt the butter in a pan or microwave, until just melted and pour into the bowl and mix with dry ingredients until they become crumbly. Spread gently over the apples and place in a 400 degree oven for 45 minutes or until you see small bubbles of apples releasing from the edges

Remove from the oven and enjoy the smell in your house add ice cream of choice and use a big spoon, this is delicious!!! Pura Vida!! And Merry Christmas!!

Check out our catering menus on our website. Jimmytsprovisions.com

Happy Fishing! – Chef Jimmy T

As a former chef on a megayacht, Jimmy T’s owner Jimmy Tancrell, often had difficulty finding local suppliers who could provide the foodstuffs and condiments necessary for the gourmet meals expected by his clients. During long days at sea under star-filled skys, the crew and staff would talk about their dreams of ‘life after yachting’. And for Jimmy Tancrell a dream was born … to provide a service for other ‘yachty’ chefs who were in the same boat as Jimmy so far as the need for adequately stocking their galleys with condiments, spices, good beef, fresh vegetables, fruits and cheeses.

Life after yachting led him to Los Suenos at Herradura on Costa Rica’s Central Pacific coast where Jimmy had already discovered the year ’round availability of wonderful fresh fruits and vegetables offered on Fridays at Jaco’s Mercado Movil or farmers market. A store became available dockside at Los Suenos and Jimmy T’s Provisions and Gourmet foods opened in May 2007.

Jimmy T’s Provisions & Gourmet Foods • Los Suenos Marina Shop • 011-506-2637-8636 • Cell (Costa Rica) 8682-7090