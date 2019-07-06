Recipe Corner

Tacos -Tacos -Tacos!

How many ways can you make and eat a taco?

There is no wrong way, I’ve tried and it seems they all taste good! Just some better then others. We offer a taco night through our catering company here in Los Buenos Costa Rica.

We make fresh crunchy corn shells and make fresh soft flour and corn tortillas. Toppings can be endless, beans, rice, pickled onions, garlic, cilantro and sour cream. Proteins can be prepared in several ways, grilled, fried, or raw! We have chosen to offer two components that you may use for your taco station.

Happy Taco dining . . .

COLE SLAW

1 kilo shredded white cabbage

400 grams shredded carrot

70 grams cilantro

Half cup rice wine vinegar

1 cup sour cream

Half cup heavy cream

Half cup mayonnaise

Half cup white sugar

Tbsp salt

Mix together the cabbage, carrot, and cilantro

In a separate bowl mix the wet ingredients to a dressing

Then fold both together and mix well.

Let stand for at least 30 minutes, up to 3 days to combine flavors

NEXT IS TARTAR SAUCE

2 cups mayonnaise

Half cup relish, sweet or spicy

2 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

Grind fresh pepper or cajun spice

Happy Eating – Chef Jimmy T

Check out our catering menus on our website. Jimmytsprovisions.com

As a former chef on a megayacht, Jimmy T’s owner Jimmy Tancrell, often had difficulty finding local suppliers who could provide the foodstuffs and condiments necessary for the gourmet meals expected by his clients. During long days at sea under star-filled skys, the crew and staff would talk about their dreams of ‘life after yachting’. And for Jimmy Tancrell a dream was born … to provide a service for other ‘yachty’ chefs who were in the same boat as Jimmy so far as the need for adequately stocking their galleys with condiments, spices, good beef, fresh vegetables, fruits and cheeses.

Life after yachting led him to Los Suenos at Herradura on Costa Rica’s Central Pacific coast where Jimmy had already discovered the year ’round availability of wonderful fresh fruits and vegetables offered on Fridays at Jaco’s Mercado Movil or farmers market. A store became available dockside at Los Suenos and Jimmy T’s Provisions and Gourmet foods opened in May 2007.

Jimmy T’s Provisions & Gourmet Foods • Los Suenos Marina Shop • 011-506-2637-8636 • Cell (Costa Rica) 8682-7090