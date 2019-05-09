Recipe Corner

As we are in the end of dry season and heading to rainy season, which is also been the peak growing season, fresh fruits and vegetables are at their best.

We always get constant comments about how the fresh food tastes different here then where our tourist travel from.

My immediate answer is transport and proximity to where the product is produced. The pineapple may be a few days or couple weeks old. The lettuce was cut within a day or two. So we do enjoy a more tree ripened and flavorful food.

One of our staple salads that showcases these fresh flavors is our fresh chilled greek salad.

Again these guidelines, or recipes we call them, can be altered to your taste but this will give you a great starting point.

Greek Salad

YOU WILL NEED

(All cut to the same size for more uniform shape for eye appeal and flavor displacement.)

• 6 (2.2 kilo) tomato in cubes

•1 kilo red onion

• 500 grams celery

• 500 grams sweet red pepper

• 2 kilo cucumber partially peeled and seeded

• 10 grams fresh oregano

• 350 grams kalamata olives

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• 1 cup red wine vinegar

• 500 gram feta cheese

Cut all ingredients, except for the dressing, and add to a mixing bowl. Mix dry before the dressing thoroughly to distribute flavors and colors evenly.

Mix separately the oregano, olive oil, and red wine vinegar.

Pour dressing over the fresh vegetables and add a few turns of fresh ground pepper and a pinch of salt.

Mix through and serve chilled. Holds up to 2 days in a refrigerator.

Enjoy and eat those locally grown fruits and vegetables when possible

Happy eating, Chef Jimmy T

