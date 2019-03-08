Recipe Corner

Hey everyone!!!

The tuna and mahi bite has been picking up in the Central Pacific coast of Costa Rica!!

We have been very fortunate to see an abundant amount of meat fish being caught in the past few weeks.

That being said, I thought of a simple recipe that may help many novice or experience cooks prepare something so simple yet important….sushi rice!!!

This rice can be used cold as we are used to, but also warm with a seared tuna or fresh mahi over spinach. Or try a poke and cold seaweed salad.

Sushi Rice

YOU WILL NEED

• 2 cups sushi rice

• 3 cups water

• 1 cup sushi vinegar

• 2 tbsp sugar

1. First, wash the rice 4 times by rinsing and straining until it washes clear

2. Add a little oil to your rice cooker or pot and add the rice. Allow to cook slowly over low heat to make fragrant.

3. Add water and cook rice as normal

4. In another pot mix the vinegar and sugar warm over medium heat dissolve the sugar

5. When the rice is done, pour the mixture over all the rice, cover and-let cool in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes.

Ready to use!!!

With rolling sushi, it takes practice and patience it gets easier and more creative every time.

When handling the rice, please have wet hands and keep water handy while rolling it.

Be as creative as you like!! Enjoy, Pura Vida.

Happy eating, Chef Jimmy T

As a former chef on a megayacht, Jimmy T’s owner Jimmy Tancrell, often had difficulty finding local suppliers who could provide the foodstuffs and condiments necessary for the gourmet meals expected by his clients. During long days at sea under star-filled skys, the crew and staff would talk about their dreams of ‘life after yachting’. And for Jimmy Tancrell a dream was born … to provide a service for other ‘yachty’ chefs who were in the same boat as Jimmy so far as the need for adequately stocking their galleys with condiments, spices, good beef, fresh vegetables, fruits and cheeses.

Life after yachting led him to Los Suenos at Herradura on Costa Rica’s Central Pacific coast where Jimmy had already discovered the year ’round availability of wonderful fresh fruits and vegetables offered on Fridays at Jaco’s Mercado Movil or farmers market. A store became available dockside at Los Suenos and Jimmy T’s Provisions and Gourmet foods opened in May 2007.

