Recipe Corner

One of our most popular sauces that we frequently get asked for the recipe for is our Peanut sauce! It typical goes on our chicken skewers, but we have used it with beef satays and it can be used as a base for other sauces made with similar flavors.

As chefs, we sometimes like to complicate and add fancy high priced ingredients to seem like we are earning our paycheck.

Can I tell you, this recipe is really this simple!! And it can be enhanced with other flavors.

I’ll give you both options.

Jimmy T’s Peanut Sauce

GET AND PREPARE THE GOODS

• 400 grams smooth peanut butter

• 1/2 cup soy sauce

• 1/2 cup sweet chili sauce

• 1 1/2 cup of water

BRING IT ALL TOGETHER

Place all ingredients in a food processor and spin until smooth.

And thats it . . . honestly.

MORE IDEAS

Now if you want to fancy it up, adding chopped pickled ginger, ginger water, toasted sesame oil.

Finish your presentation with unagi sauce, sweet chili sauce and sesame seeds to make it look 5-Star for your family and friends!!

Enjoy, Pura Vida.

Happy Eating – Chef Jimmy T

