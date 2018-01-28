Recipe Corner

Jimmy T’s Provisions in Los Sueños Marina provides gourmet food for boats all along the pacific coast of Costa Rica, from Papagayo to Golfito. Their favorite line of work? On-site private chef services. We asked them for a classic recipe that people are always asking for, and they told us this BBQ Pulled Pork recipe is a favorite!

BBQ Pulled Pork – 5 kilos

Ingredients:

5 kl Pork

1/2 Cup Jimmy Ts Pork Seasoning

(Cumin, paprika, cajun spice)

3 tbs Kosher Salt

2 tbs Black Pepper

2 Litros Water

32 oz Bbq Sauce

16 oz Red Hot Sauce

Serve either in quesadilla or with sides dishes or rice, beans and coleslaw

As a former chef on a megayacht, Jimmy T’s owner Jimmy Tancrell, often had difficulty finding local suppliers who could provide the foodstuffs and condiments necessary for the gourmet meals expected by his clients. During long days at sea under star-filled skys, the crew and staff would talk about their dreams of ‘life after yachting’. And for Jimmy Tancrell a dream was born … to provide a service for other ‘yachty’ chefs who were in the same boat as Jimmy so far as the need for adequately stocking their galleys with condiments, spices, good beef, fresh vegetables, fruits and cheeses.

Life after yachting led him to Los Suenos at Herradura on Costa Rica’s Central Pacific coast where Jimmy had already discovered the year ’round availability of wonderful fresh fruits and vegetables offered on Fridays at Jaco’s Mercado Movil or farmers market. A store became available dockside at Los Suenos and Jimmy T’s Provisions and Gourmet foods opened in May 2007.