LOS SUENOS INSHORE REPORT

By Captain Carlos Arguedas • Wing Man

The last two months has seen Wing Man enjoying great action catching fish at the reef, including cubera snappers and a good bite of mullet snapper. This allowed Wing Man to set a new record of 52 releases in one day, including a few amberjacks, three cuberas, and who knows how many jacks.

This year we also enjoyed a great black marlin bite, catching a few monsters while bottom fishing. How cool is that!! LOL.

The broomtail groupers have been a little hard to catch this year but we still happened to catch a couple this past April.

Captain Carlos Arguedas of the Wing Man and been fishing the area of Herradura Bay since 1990. fishing along the shore for roosters, bluefin trevally, etc. and the reefs near us for big Cubera, Goliath groupers, Amberjacks and Broom Tail groupers. Now based at Los Sueños Marina, the Wing Man boasts being the boat with the most trips inshore, making Carlos a specialist when it comes to keeping track of inshore bait and fish. Along the years he has found a knack to being very productive catching big fish, including goliaths and broomtails. Contact Carlos at hihook1@hotmail.com or visit www.wingmancr.com