LOS SUENOS INSHORE REPORT

By Captain Carlos Arguedas • Wing Man

Nice cuberas keep coming out of the reef here in Los Sueños and it has also been good for good size amberjacks. Also seeing some pretty good size mullet snappers, which are really great fighters all the way to the last minute.

Some days with really good action and some days a bit slow because bait gets hard to catch. We have also been catching occasional sails and dorado while catching bait, and had a couple of shots of nice black marlin.

Right at the shore, along the rocks, lots of roosters, from small to medium size, and good size dog tooth snapper coming to the popper on top water action.

Weather conditions have been great, with lots of flat, sunny days and just a few days with light wind.

