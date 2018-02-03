LOS SUENOS INSHORE REPORT

By Captain Carlos Arguedas • Wing Man

Fishing inshore out of Los Sueños this year has been unbelievable good for mahi mahi very close to shore. Rooster fishing had some very good days with live bait seeing up to 15 or 20, all medium size, 10 to 20 lbs along the beach, as well as good catches of Travallys.

Amazing fishing for small cuberas up to 10 lbs and good size yellowtail snappers and mullett snappers that we catch in light tackle, making it very enjoyable for kids and families.

On the other hand, fishing the reef means we’re still getting amazing size cuberas up to 45 lbs., as well as good size amberjacks.

Come and enjoy live baiting and have the chance to see the snapper show on the top, blasting on the baits.

Thanks a lot for being part of our readership base.

Captain Carlos Arguedas of the Wing Man and been fishing the area of Herradura Bay since 1990. fishing along the shore for roosters, bluefin trevally, etc. and the reefs near us for big Cubera, Goliath groupers, Amberjacks and Broom Tail groupers. Now based at Los Sueños Marina, the Wing Man boasts being the boat with the most trips inshore, making Carlos a specialist when it comes to keeping track of inshore bait and fish. Along the years he has found a knack to being very productive catching big fish, including goliaths and broomtails. Contact Carlos at hihook1@hotmail.com or visit www.wingmancr.com