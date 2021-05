It’s official! 12 year old Finnan Murphy is the 2021 Spring LOC $15,000 Grand Prize winner! Finnan was aboard rochestersportfishing.com when he landed this 26 lb 10 oz king. The winner was caught on a Trilene/Warrior combination and weighed in at Wilson Boatyard.

Congratulations Finnan and all the 2021 Spring LOC Derby winners. For a complete list of the winners go to www.loc.org