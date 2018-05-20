Tuna Stuffed Avocado with Tomato

Ingredients:

Use either 1 Hass avocado or Florida avocado. Florida ones are bigger.

1 nice size tomato.

1 large can Starkest white albacore tuna in water.

Good mayonnaise. I use Dukes

3 hard-boiled eggs.

Salt & Pepper.

1 scallion (optional).

Paprika.

Directions:

Drain tuna place in food processor.

Add eggs to food processor and blend on low until everything comes to a paste like consistency.

Add salt and pepper.

If you wish to add scallion you may do it now.

Remove and place in bowl, put in fridge for an hour to chill.

Slice avocado in half, remove pit and any excess you wish to. Make a hole for the tuna.

Slice tomato in slices. I place them around avocado.

You will have extra tuna for the tomatoes.

Sprinkle top of tuna with paprika for color and put a few scallions if you desire.