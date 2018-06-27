Costa Cape

Costa’s new Cape style is an extra-large frame that offers massive lenses and ultra-wide temples to provide the most protection from the sun’s harmful rays.

Manufactured from biodegradable resins sourced from reclaimed castor oil, Costa’s new frame withstands the elements of adventure while also providing comfort and wearability. Cape features Costa’s new innovative sweat management system, with ventilation ducting allowing air to flow through the end piece of the frame, which reduces lens fogging. Sweat management temple channels enable airflow from the vents to cool, wick away and drain sweat and moisture through openings on the temple tips. In addition, a thinned out inner bottom eyewire tucks closely into the back surface of the lens, which allows sweat and moisture to drain down the back of the lens and off the frame.

The new style also features Costa’s patented 580 lens technology, providing 100 percent UV protection and polarization to give anglers the clearest lenses on the planet. Color-enhancing technology filters out harsh yellow light for superior contrast and definition and absorbs high-energy blue light to cut haze and enhance sharpness.

Cape is available in matte black ultra, shiny steel gray metallic, bowfin and matte russet, with lenses in seven lens colors, including Sunrise Silver Mirror and Gray Silver Mirror. The new frame can also be customized with prescription lenses.

