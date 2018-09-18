ReplacementBoatParts.com T-Top rod Grommet

ReplacementBoatParts T-Top Rod Grommets

Added a T-top or bimini and now you can’t use the rod holders on the sides of the console? ReplacementBoatParts.com’s grommet kits allow you to extend your rods through your T-top or bimini! Easy to install in your canvas, they eliminate fishing rod damage and rattling while underway. The three piece construction makes it easy to install, and the pliable radial grips flex to fit any size rod without damaging guides. Flexible pie-shaped vinyl insert holds your rod securely in the center and minimizes rain water intrusion.

Molded in U.V. stabilized vinyl with high impact engineered plastic trim rings they are easy to install, with 4 stainless machine screws and nuts (included).

Inside diameter of the flange – 2″, overall outside diameter – 3-3/16″

Made in the USA!

http://www.replacementboatparts.com/T-toprodgrommetkit.aspx

