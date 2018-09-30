Home
Your Region
Florida
Big Bend
Brevard
Florida Keys
Fort Lauderdale
Fort Myers
Lakeland
Miami
Naples
North Central Florida
North East Florida
Orlando
Palm Beach
Panama City
Sarasota
Tampa Bay
Treasure Coast
Southeast, Northeast & Gulf Coast
Southeast
Alabama/Pensacola
Atlanta
Charleston
Charlotte
Southwest Georgia
Tidewater & Outer Banks
Western North Carolina
Northeast
Boston
Long Island
Rhode Island
Great Lakes & International
Great Lakes
Upstate New York
West Michigan
International
Bahamas
Costa Rica
Fishing
Fishing Reports & Forecasts
Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
Fly Fishing
Tips, Advice & Guides
Outdoors
Boating
Boat Reviews
Conservation
Diving & Spearfishing
Hunting
Travel
News & Events
Penn Reel Contest
B&W Tow and Stow Contest
Gear
Best of ICAST
ICAST 2018 Videos
Apparel
Marine & Boat Accessories
Electronics
Gift Guide
Paddlesports
Rods & Reels
Sunglasses
Fishing Gear
Camping Gear
E-Magazine
Bragboard
Contact
Advertise
Login
Log In
Username:
Password:
Keep me signed in
Log In
Recover Account
Register
Fort Myers
Current Issue
Tide Charts
Fort Myers Tide Chart
Matlacha Tide Chart
Punta Gorda/Charlotte Harbor Tide Chart
Sanibel/Captiva Tide Chart
Bragboard Photos
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Naples Edition
8 hours ago
September 30, 2018
Thaddeus Herzer of North Naples with a nice 32” snook.
Home
Your Region
Florida
Big Bend
Brevard
Florida Keys
Fort Lauderdale
Fort Myers
Lakeland
Miami
Naples
North Central Florida
North East Florida
Orlando
Palm Beach
Panama City
Sarasota
Tampa Bay
Treasure Coast
Southeast, Northeast & Gulf Coast
Southeast
Alabama/Pensacola
Atlanta
Charleston
Charlotte
Southwest Georgia
Tidewater & Outer Banks
Western North Carolina
Northeast
Boston
Long Island
Rhode Island
Great Lakes & International
Great Lakes
Upstate New York
West Michigan
International
Bahamas
Costa Rica
Fishing
Fishing Reports & Forecasts
Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
Fly Fishing
Tips, Advice & Guides
Outdoors
Boating
Boat Reviews
Conservation
Diving & Spearfishing
Hunting
Travel
News & Events
Penn Reel Contest
B&W Tow and Stow Contest
Gear
Best of ICAST
ICAST 2018 Videos
Apparel
Marine & Boat Accessories
Electronics
Gift Guide
Paddlesports
Rods & Reels
Sunglasses
Fishing Gear
Camping Gear
E-Magazine
Bragboard
Contact
Advertise
Home
Your Region
Florida
Big Bend
Brevard
Florida Keys
Fort Lauderdale
Fort Myers
Lakeland
Miami
Naples
North Central Florida
North East Florida
Orlando
Palm Beach
Panama City
Sarasota
Tampa Bay
Treasure Coast
Southeast, Northeast & Gulf Coast
Southeast
Alabama/Pensacola
Atlanta
Charleston
Charlotte
Southwest Georgia
Tidewater & Outer Banks
Western North Carolina
Northeast
Boston
Long Island
Rhode Island
Great Lakes & International
Great Lakes
Upstate New York
West Michigan
International
Bahamas
Costa Rica
Fishing
Fishing Reports & Forecasts
Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
Fly Fishing
Tips, Advice & Guides
Outdoors
Boating
Boat Reviews
Conservation
Diving & Spearfishing
Hunting
Travel
News & Events
Penn Reel Contest
B&W Tow and Stow Contest
Gear
Best of ICAST
ICAST 2018 Videos
Apparel
Marine & Boat Accessories
Electronics
Gift Guide
Paddlesports
Rods & Reels
Sunglasses
Fishing Gear
Camping Gear
E-Magazine
Bragboard
Contact
Advertise
X