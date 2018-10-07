by Eric Crowley

Water temperature: 80 degrees, lake level: full, clarity: 3 feet.

Carters is still in full summer mode with temps near 80 and the lack of rain keeping the fish down deep. The past few weeks have been the same without much change from any species. Our best bite is at night under the Hydro Glow lights still. Midnight to 7am is about the most consistent lineside bite on this lake right now. Hybrids and stripers are willing to come investigate the commotion caused by putting these green lights in the water and attracting massive schools of bait. Downlines about 20 feet off the bottom and flatlines with split shot fished outside the green glow is the way to get bit. Light leader and small hooks have made quite the difference the last few trips. Having to drop to 10-pound leader one night before the fish would eat was a major game changer. Don’t be afraid to change it up till something works.

The daytime bite has been better, trolling then sitting still with live baits. The fish are a little more eager to eat something they think is getting away versus just sitting there. Look for fish near submerged timber, river bends and down by the dam this month. Smaller schools seem to be giving up more action then bigger schools of fish. Look to the hybrids for a more consistent bite on striped fish. Backs of the creeks early and late in the day is the place to be. The schooled up hybrids are chasing bait in the 25-foot range, and if you can find the school, it’s a fun time. Most fish are in the 5 to 7-pound range with the occasional 10 to 12-pound fish mixed in. Areas in Cam p Branch, Fisher Creek and Doll Mountain are key.

The spots are stacked in the creeks near the schools of fry bait just pigging out on 1-2″ baits all day. We had 13 fish the other day over 3 pounds all in one creek, all puking up small shad about an inch long. Live bait, small spoons, jigs and scroungers are all catching nice spots right now. On the main lake, they seem to be a bit deeper at 40-50 feet, though small baits in their face is the way to go. By the end of the month, we are hoping to see the summer pattern dissipate and the cooler fall weather move in and draw the bait and fish up shallower. Until then, keep summer fishing and good luck.