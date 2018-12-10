Michelle’s Top Christmas Fish List

Michelle’s Top 10 Christmas Fish List

Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or that one perfect gift you’ll surely find them with my favorite way to shop…

LOCALLY, made and sold…

#1 on the list is Caraway Creek. Owned by Carmen Nelson, she hand pours all of her custom baits. You can’t go wrong with any of them but two of my favorites are the 8”magnum worms (salted) and 10” R-Max 10 worms (floating). There is a great video on C3Baits.com. Both are offered in a variety of colors. You Can order online at www.C3Baits.com Or contact Carmen via Email- [email protected]

#2. My favorite jig is handmade with a powerful message at Higher Power baits owned by Eric Winter. Eric can customize any colorfor you. He has novelty jig colors to support all first responders, breast cancer awareness, military, etc. But most importantly, they catch big fish! These can be purchased via Facebook at Higher Power Baits (Concord, NC)

#3. My all time favorite local crankbait maker is Brian Huskins. His custom lures are unsurpassable. BloodyThumb Luresare among my new favorites. The custom rattle weights and color enhancements that only fish can see make them sought after by manand fish! These can be purchased online at BloodyThumblures.com or picked up in person at Denver Tackle located at 7938 Unity Church Road, Denver, NC

#4. Next on the list… Shane Lineberger’s creation, Blades of Glory. Rigged with your favorite small swimbaits on custom hand poured jig heads (featured below), you become a pod of baitfish that Bass can’t resist. You can find these at Denver Tackle (mentioned above) and at Shanesbaits.com

#5. I’m very proud of first responders, especially police. Lucky for me this next local company is owned by a paramedic. Chris custom makes all his lures. The company name lured me in like a fish, and they make amazing spinnerbaits. The Hidden Weight Spinnerbait has a low profile and crazy vibration. I keep several of these in my arsenal year round. Get a variety of weights and colors, (you’re gonna need them), at www.911customelures.com

#6 Louie Hull is best known for his custom jigs but he makes a variety of great lures. He started making his own baits in the 90s. Once word got out how good they were he started Shooters Lures. When the fish are biting on topwater, his custom buzzbaits are the go to bait. “Buzz” by The Great Outdoors in Cherryville, NC – or online at www.teamgreatoutdoors.com

#7. Matt McBee is another local “hardbait” maker. He makes outstanding custom lures. When fishing shallow, one of my favorites is the moonshiner wake bait. Order online… www.taterhogcustomlures.com

#8. Doris Parsons not only owns Tackle Town, but she makes a lot of her owns lures. A great female angler, she personally water tests each bait. I pair her hand poured darter head jig heads with the Blades of Glory (mentioned above). She makes fantastic jigging spoons but my all time favorite lure is her 3/8oz Shur-spin. This bait is a fish catching phenomena!

#9. Though the next item is not “made” locally, they are “sold” locally. Powell Rods have several different series but The Endurance Series has become my favorite. The sensitivity is astounding but the backbone ensures you want lose fish. Any pick from this series would be the ultimate gift. K&J Tackle 203 W. Main St. Jamestown, NC or online at www.powellrods.com

#10. You can’t forget about terminal tackle. I enjoy vertical fishing, and deep water finesse fishing True South Lures come into play here for me with their spectacular dropshot weights and assortment of hooks. They use their custom powder painted heads paired with Mustard hooks on their Ned Heads and Shaky head hooks.www.truesouthlures.com

Through the holidays and everyday thereafter, let us not forget something that is often overlooked and it’s so simple. It’s the ultimate gift… Take someone fishing. A veteran, a first responder, a friend, your kids, your wife…etc. If you don’t fish, don’t be afraid to ask someone to take you. The gift of learning and/or teaching someone to fish is so rewarding and as a perk, will last lifetime after lifetime.

I wish you all a very Merry Christmas Now go catch fish.