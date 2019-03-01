14th Annual Boynton Beach Firefighter Fishing Tournament and Firehouse Chili Cook-off | April 6, 2019

It’s that time once again . . .

Breeze into Boynton and join us for the 14th Annual Boynton Beach Firefighter Fishing Tournament and Firehouse Chili Cook-off on April 6, 2019! There will be a BBQ, raffle prizes, music, a chili competition, children’s activities and a variety of vendors! Don’t miss our fish weigh-in and cash prize giveaway! Men, women and junior anglers will be competing for over $10,000 in cash and prizes!



In memoriam of Skyler Hunt, the Boynton Beach Firefighter Benevolent Association has named its first place junior award the “Skyler Hunt” Jr. Angler Award! Skyler won the award during the 2014 tournament! Unfortunately, he lost his life in a diving accident in September of 2015. The only solace for his parents, family and friends is that Skyler was doing what he truly loved – being on the ocean! Fair winds and calms seas young Skyler, you’re forever in our hearts!



Where: Harvey Oyer Park (Formally known as Boat Club Park) 2010 N. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, Florida 33435

Time: 12 noon to 7pm

Captain’s Meeting: Thursday April 4, 2019!

Where: Boynton Beach Bru’s Room 1333 N. Congress Ave. Boynton Beach, Florida 33426

Time: 5pm – 11pm (Rules and regulations announced at 7pm)

Over $10,000.00 in cash and prizes!



All proceeds benefit the Boynton Beach Kiwanis Club and the

Boynton Beach Firefighter Benevolent Association!

Register Online at: www.boyntonbeachfirefighters.com

Fishing Contact: Jim Witt @ 561-252-0769 Or Chris Lemieux @ 561-767-6211

Chili Contact: Alex Fernandez @ 561-346-7523