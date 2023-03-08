15-Plus Pounders from Louisiana

It’s that time of year. During the stages of the spring spawn, anglers across the country have been landing some huge largemouth bass.

Recently, Texas has been in the spotlight with a string of 14-pounders and a giant 16.10-pound largemouth coming from O.H. Ivie Lake. Now, Louisiana has stepped into the big-bass action with three monster new lake records.

Bussey Brake is a 2,200-acre WMA reservoir in eastern Louisiana’s Morehouse Parish. It appears to be peaking since re-opening to the public in 2020 after habitat work and stocking of Florida-strain largemouth bass. On Feb. 14, Todd Herrington caught a 13.58-pounder to set a new record for Bussey Brake. About a week and a half later, Robert Rush landed a 15.36-pound giant to smash that record. Rush’s bass is the eighth largest fish on Louisiana’s top-to bass list.

Meanwhile, at Toledo Bend Lake on the Texas/Louisiana border, Bill Cook caught a 15.67-pound monster on Feb. 11 that is also a new lake record. He weighed his fish in at the Bass Champs Tournament out of Cypress Bend Park.

For more on Louisiana fisheries, see www.wlf.louisiana.gov.