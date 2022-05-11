15” Speckled Trout in Mississippi

I caught this 15” Speckled Trout in Cat Island Mississippi.

I was tagging and releasing speckled trout on this trip. I film all my trips with GoPros and pulled this pick from the video along with several others to make a post on my FB group page. Had a few people making comments about the pic but didn’t see what they were seeing at first because I pulled it from video. After staring at the pic for a bit because of the comments it was getting it hit me. Definitely a deceiving pic as I never intended for the pic to be seen like a giant speckled trout.