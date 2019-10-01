By Brian Nelli, Contributing Writer

INSHORE:

October brings cooler weather and plenty of baitfish. Snook, tarpon, redfish, and trout will all be cooperating this month. Matching the hatch is the way to go this time of year. Super Spooks, D.O.A. Bait Busters, and Jerkbaits will be the go to bait. When there is so much bait available to predators it is sometimes hard to get a bite on your presentation. Try going with a less natural color that stands out in the pack. Focus your cast on the edges of the mullet schools and you will do well.

OFFSHORE:

The fall mahi run should be in full effect this month. Look for them to start to move into shallower water compared to their summer patterns. The bottom bite has been particularly good to us during the fall months. Look to target mutton snapper and yellowtail snapper in 60-90 ft. of water. I like using mullet this time of year for both bottom fishing and trolling. It is readily available and a great hardy bait to keep alive on your kayak

