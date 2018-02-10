$172K to Be Awarded at Weiss Lake Crappie Rodeo

From February 1st onwards, crappie anglers will have the chance to win part of $172,000 in cash prizes being awarded in the 2018 Weiss Lake Crappie Rodeo.

More than 1,000 pink-tagged crappie were released into the reservoir on the Alabama/Georgia border. Each of those fish has been sponsored by a local merchant or individual, and tags carry cash prizes ranging from $50 to $10,000.

The rodeo, being conducted by the Weiss Lake Improvement Association, will run February 1st through April 15th. A highlight new to this year’s event is the One Day Crappie Champion Tournament, which will be held March 31st. Guaranteed payout for first place is $2,500, and Big Fish will award $1,000 in this 100-percent payback event. There will be a free fish fry at the weigh-ins.

For more information, visit www.weisslakeimprovementassociation.org.