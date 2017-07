Lucas Edenfield caught this 40 inches Redfish in Gulf of Mexico-Quintana, TX.

Caught this 40in red in the gulf on Monday, July 10, 2017. They came through hammering the baitfish. The fish hit my croaker, and I set the hook. Then the fight was on. Pulled it in on an Abu Garcia bay rod set up. Fought for about 1/2 hour. This was my first taggable red fish.