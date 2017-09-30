2017 Hall of Fame Luncheon

The Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians held their second annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony April 26, 2017 at SWCC / Swain Center. Ninety people attended the event, which was catered by K & B Meat Processing of Bryson City.

The weekend’s events began with a Friday evening fundraiser for Casting Carolinas at Nantahala Brewing. Beers were named after the inductees for the evening, and Nantahala donated $1 per named beer ordered during the event. The celebrations ended Saturday after the luncheon with a reception at the Museum.

