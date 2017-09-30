2017 Hall of Fame Luncheon

The Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians held their second annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony April 26, 2017 at SWCC / Swain Center. Ninety people attended the event, which was catered by K & B Meat Processing of Bryson City.

The weekend’s events began with a Friday evening fundraiser for Casting Carolinas at Nantahala Brewing. Beers were named after the inductees for the evening, and Nantahala donated $1 per named beer ordered during the event. The celebrations ended Saturday after the luncheon with a reception at the Museum.

Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees. (l-r) Joe Messinger Jr. (representing his late father Joe Messinger, Sr.), Steve Moore, Jimmy Jacobs, Starr Nolan and Mac Brown. Not pictured Lefty Kreh, who was inducted April 8 at the Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival.

Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians
210 Main Street, Bryson City, NC 28713
828-488-3681 • 800-867-9246
flyfishingmuseum.org

Jimmy Jacobs (Communications) — Inducted as the author of numerous fly fishing books and articles, seminar speaker, and photographer.
Bernard “Lefty” Kreh (Recreation) — Inducted on April 8, 2017 at the Virginia Fly Fishing and Wine Festival for his many contributions to fly fishing as an outdoor writer with 31 books to his credit, innovative fly tyer.
Mac Brown (Recreation) — Inducted for his varied contributions to fly fishing as a fly fishing volunteer of many organizations, guide, book author, instructor, coach and for his regional and national leadership in fly fishing competitions.
Stephen Edward Moore (Conservation) — Inducted for his years of dedication to the restoration of brook trout in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and his efforts in the discovery of the southern strain of brook trout.
Joe M. Messinger, Sr. (Crafts) — Inducted as a professional fly tier who is widely recognized for the creativity and wisdom in designing the famed Irresistible pattern as well as other noted creations.
Starr Nolan (Humanity) — Inducted for her contributions to fly fishing as a fly fishing volunteer in many organizations, instructor, educator, clinical coach and for her regional and national leadership in the use of fly fishing as a method of therapy for recovering cancer patients.
