2018 Progressive Miami International Boat Show Feb. 15-19

With new Sail and VIP areas, the 2018 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show drops anchor at Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin from Feb. 15-19.

The five biggest days in boating will dock over President’s Day weekend, attracting an estimated 100,000 boating enthusiasts to experience the show, which is now in its 77th year.

Creating the ultimate destination for boating enthusiasts from around the globe, sail will join power in one location, as the Progressive Insurance Strictly Sail Miami moves to Miami Marine Stadium, where boaters and sailors alike will have the opportunity to browse, board and buy more than 1,400 boats in-water and on-land on Virginia Key. From sport fishing boats and high performance boats to personal watercraft and wake sport boats, family cruisers, sailboats and luxury yachts, there is something for every lifestyle and budget. The latest marine technology and fishing accessories will also be on display, making the Miami Boat Show a can’t miss winter destination for those with a taste for life on the water.

“Miami’s favorite Boat Show is back, bringing the best in boating and accessories from around the globe,” said Larry Berryman, manager for the 2018 show. “We have all new boats—including worldwide model debuts, more yachts and larger boats than ever before, and every leading boat brand and major engine manufacturer on site. There truly is something for every lifestyle and budget. ”

Compare and try before you buy! If you’re looking to get out on the water, the Miami Boat Show will offer sea trials, where interested shoppers can take the boat of their dreams for a spin in Miami’s open waters. This year, more boat exhibitors will participate, giving boat buyers a chance to test-drive a number of options to find the perfect fit. In addition, following last year’s popular sold-out on-water boating skills workshops, the show will offer its Discover Boating Hands-On Skills Training with more daily power boating and sailing courses. Space is limited; advance registration is recommended.

“Center console and sport fishing boats are the bread and butter of our show,” said Berryman. “Buyers will be able to go for a ride on the water and then browse thousands of marine products and accessories featuring the latest innovations and cutting-edge technologies, as well as an entire tent dedicated to fishing.”

Attendees seeking the VIP treatment will have access to the new, all-inclusive VIP experience, which includes one-day entry to the show and all its features, as well as complimentary food, drink and entertainment within an exclusive luxury VIP deck offering unparalleled views of Miami and the show.

Travel to the show by land or sea! With the streamlining of the show’s venues into one location also comes the streamlining of transportation options. The Miami Boat Show will offer seamless transportation to and from Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin by water taxi and shuttle bus, and include more convenient parking options on Virginia Key.