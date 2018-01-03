2018 Southern Sixer Kickoff Hike

Join us on a classic Roan hike with a winter twist! This Southern Sixer Kickoff Hike on Saturday, January 13, is offered as part of our “For Love of Beer & Mountains” Partnership, celebrating Highland Brewing Company’s seasonal release of Souther Sixer IPA — which is named for the 40+ mountains rising over 6,000 ft elevation in the Southern Appalachians. Through the “For Love of Beer & Mountains” Partnership, Highland Brewing Company partners with SAHC to support our conservation efforts and heighten awareness of the rare and threatened natural treasures of the Southern Appalachians.

This hike is an adventure through the Highlands of Roan, following the Appalachian Trail through spectacular spruce-fir forests. Our trek will begin at Carvers Gap at 9 a.m., climbing up to two Southern Sixers: Roan High Knob and Roan High Bluff. Roan High Knob has an elevation of 6,286 feet and Roan High Bluff is jus a bit shorter at 6,267 feet. Along the way we will pass the highest elevation shelter on the AT and the site of the old Cloudland Hotel. This winter hike may even have beautiful snowy views into North Carolina and Tennessee!

Please be prepared for cold weather hiking, as temperatures in the upper elevations of the Roan can be much colder than in surrounding areas. Weather on the Roan can also change dramatically in a short period of time.

Leader: Emily Adler, AmeriCorps Conservation Education & Volunteer Outreach Associate. For questions or more info, contact Emily at emily@appalachian.org or 828.253.0095 ext 205.