2018 Winter Events In Cadillac

North American Snow Festival – 3rd Annual Ice Fishing Tournament

February 3

A fun day on the ice of Lake Cadillac and/ or Lake Mitchell. $10 Adults/ $5 Under 17 fee to Participate! Contest Begins at 8am and ends at 3pm, one day only, Saturday, February 3, 2018. Register at Pilgrim Village Fishing shop by 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Weigh-in 2-3:30pm with awards starting at 3:30pm.

Win a Prize for the Longest in each category: Perch – Crappie – Bluegill – Pike – Walleye. Contest is open to Age 5 and up! All participants will be entered for prize drawings – whether you catch a fish or not – and there are great prizes. Weigh-in and awards will be at the Cadillac Junior High Cafeteria – 500 Chestnut St, Cadillac, doors open at 2pm. For full festival and event details and registration forms go to www.nasfcadillac.com

Thursdays in February at Carl T Hunting & Fishing Museum

6pm – Decoy Carving – Learn to carve and paint your own fish decoys in the Cadillac style of carving.

6pm – Guided Snowshoe Hikes – join the Center Staff for our weekly snowshoe night hikes on the Heritage Trail.

Youth Fishing Derby at Carl T Hunting & Fishing Museum

February 17-19

Join the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center staff for a great fishing experience at the youth fishing derby, throughout Free Fishing Weekend, if you’ve never fished, the staff will help you!