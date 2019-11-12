7th Annual Cheeca All American Backcountry Tournament Results

Tournament inspired by 41st US President George Bush honored war heroes and benefitted Bonefish & Tarpon Trust

ISLAMORADA, FL (November 11, 2019) – Cheeca Lodge & Spa announced results of its 7th Annual All American Backcountry Fishing Tournament held Nov.7-9 in Islamorada, FL. The event gathered the industry’s finest to compete and raise funds for Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. In honor of Veteran’s Day, Cheeca Lodge also hosted two war heroes who competed as a team.

Celebrities in attendance included Jeb Bush, Jr., Bruce Melnick, former American Astronaut and retired U.S. Coast Guard officer, and legendary fly champion Stu Apte.

All American anglers competed for trophies and prizes for releasing five different species of fish: snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit. Tackle divisions included fly, artificial and bait.

The tournament’s field of fourteen anglers on ten boats posted overall game fish totals of 56 snook, 47 redfish, 10 tarpon, 8 bonefish and 3 permit. The total of 124 releases during the two-day tournament included 16 on fly, 44 on artificial tackle and 64 on general tackle.

Taking home top honors of Grand Champion Angler and Fly Division Champion Angler was Fred Schwaibold of Charleston, SC, guided by Dave Denkert of Islamorada, FL. Schwaibold released one permit and four bonefish on bait, and eight snook, five redfish, one bonefish and one tarpon on fly. He earned bonus points for catching all five species and released a total of 15 fish on fly.

Grand Champion Team Awards went to Paul McCulliss of Littleton, CO, and his son Brian McCulliss of Denver, CO, Title Sponsors representing McCulliss Oil & Gas. Guided by Eric Herstedt of Homestead, FL, the duo released 16 snook, 19 redfish, and one bonefish.

Jim Bokar of Tavernier, FL, earned General Division Champion Angler and Second-place Angler Division with ten snook, eight redfish, five tarpon and two bonefish. Bokar was guided by Frank Ortiz of Key Largo, FL.

Second Place Team Division Award went to Dennis and Jeffery Bernardo of Cumberland, RI, for releasing 13 snook, seven redfish and four tarpon, guided by Mike Alfano of Islamorada, FL.

Anthony Bongiovanni of Newington, CT, clinched Champion Angler in the Artificial Division, releasing nine snook and five redfish. Bongiovanni fished with his father Alan representing the Bongiovanni Group, a Title Sponsor of the tournament.

Brian Walwyn of Delray Beach, FL, landed the Most Outstanding Catch Award for releasing two permits back-to-back, guided by Rich Smith of Marathon, FL.

Best Photo Awards went to the U.S. Marine Corp. veteran team of Sgt. Tommy Pearce of Miami, FL and Private 1st Class Raul Lucas, of Dania Beach, FL, guided by Mike Makowski of Key Largo, FL. They released nine snook and one redfish. The snook was a first for Lucas. “It was an incredible experience to fish a tournament of this caliber in the sport fishing capital of the world and actually take home an award,” noted Pearce. “It was also great to get acquainted with Jeb Bush, Jr., since I served under the George W. Bush Administration,” he added.

“We were honored to welcome talented anglers and guides back to experience some of the finest fishing in the Florida Keys” said John Garth, General Manager of Cheeca Lodge & Spa. “It was rewarding to provide this opportunity to our veterans and contribute to conservation through funds raised for Bonefish & Tarpon Trust.”

Anglers and guides enjoyed an evening reception and presentation by former American Astronaut and retired U.S. Coast Guard officer Bruce Melnick who shared his “Rescue at 17,500 MPH” experience on the maiden voyage of the Space Shuttle Endeavour. The tournament also featured Sandy Moret who updated anglers and guides on the progress of the #NoworNeverglades and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust initiatives at the awards banquet.

Title Sponsors included Robert-James Sales, Inc.; Abel Reels; Wells Fargo Bank’s Hospitality Finance Group; the Bongiovannie Group and McCullis Oil & Gas, Inc. Partner sponsors included Deco Productions, Mangrove Mike’s Costa, Blue Marlin, Pasta Pantaleo, Ocean Eyes, Executive Printers, BlueFin, Tommy Bahama, Keys Audio, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and the Florida Keys Tourist Development Council. Theater of the Sea also welcomed the veteran families to their marine mammal park.

The 2020 All American Backcountry Tournament will be held November 12-14, 2020.

Cheeca will also host the 30th Annual Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament January 24-26, 2020, the second leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship.