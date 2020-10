2020 Islamorada Sailfish Tournament

Schedule of Events

Thursday, December 3, 2020

5:00 PM Pre-registration, Whale Harbor

6:00 PM Registration, Cocktails, Whale Harbor

7:00 PM Gala Kick-off Banquet, Whale Harbor

7:30 PM Rules Meeting

Friday, December 4, 2020

8:30 AM Lines In! First Day of Fishing!

4:00 PM Lines Out!

5:45 PM Deadline for fun fish weigh-in at Whale Harbor Marina

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Join us at Tackle Center of Islamorada for Friday Night Party

Saturday, December 5, 2020

8:30 AM Lines In! Second Day of Fishing!

4:00 PM Lines Out!

5:45 PM Deadline for fun fish weigh-in at Whale Harbor Marina

Sunday, December 6, 2020

8:30 AM Lines In! 3rd and Final Day of Fishing!

3:00 PM Lines Out!

4:30 PM Deadline for fun fish weigh-in at Whale Harbor Marina

6:00 PM Cocktails, Whale Harbor

7:00 PM Gala Awards Banquet, Whale Harbor

8:00 PM Awards Presentation & Raffle

For more info visit: https://www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com