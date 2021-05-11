Thank you to all our sponsors and participants! We hope to see everyone on Sunday, May 16th at Pineda Inn for the awards!

Results for the 2021 Central Florida Shootout below:

Kingfish

Eddie Lebron 40.8

Adam Lovell 38.0

Sam Delaney 35.8

Dolphin

Rick Cofer 39.2

Cody Evans 27.9

Briggs Kilbourne 25.4

Grouper

Henry Roy 38.9

Jarrett Baron 38.4

Mark Holland 37.4

Tile Fish

Edmond Leviste 34.5

Todd Smith 27.00

Chris McKinney 26.8

Yellow Edge

Alexis Jones 38.7

Brandon Taylor 35.7

Jonah Baker 35.5

Redfish

Jim Gagen 7pounds 15ounces

Alex Mirling 6pounds 5ounces

Josh Rhein 5pounds 10ounces

Trout

Devin Spicer 8pounds 2ounces

Richard Baden 6pounds 8onces

Zack Young 5pounds 7ounces

Snook

Garrett Mulder 12pounds

Tucker Perry 11pounds 4ounces

Casey Gulick 9pounds 14onces

AJ

Shawn Beck 46.3

Wahoo

Dustin Schmidt 16.2

Cobia

Keith Roberts 30

Ladies Offshore

Alexis Jones 38.7 Yellow Edge

Sam Delaney 35.8 King

Mikayla Clouser 29.9 AJ

Tara Whitehead 28.7 AJ

Ladies Inshore

Julia Canestrari – 9pounds 2ounces

Diane Sapp – 8pounds 13ounces

Christina Saridakis – 7pounds 1ounce

Angee Tickle – 4pounds 4 ounces

Amanda Hinds – 3pounds 8 ounces

*We had Julia marked as a junior angler and have updated the board to reflect that she is a lady angler not a junior- with a ticket

Junior Inshore

Jace Canestrari 9pounds 2 ounces Jack C

Jack Yost 7pounds 7ounces Jack C

Junior Offshore

Adam Lovell 38 King

Hunter Taylor 30.9 AJ

Mikayla Clouser 29.9 AJ

Chris Cofer 23.1 Mahi

Collin Leviste 22.8 Yellow Edge

John Bradley 21.8 Tile

Hunter Taylor 21.7 Tile

Addison Black 21.5 King

** We love our junior anglers and want to keep our kids and your kids fishing! Every junior who weighed a fish will be recognized at the awards and receive a prize!

