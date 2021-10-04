2021 El Pescado Billfish Tournament November 3rd – 6th

The Northeast Florida Marlin Association is pleased to present North Florida’s Premier Fall Billfish Tournament, El Pescado!

In 2020, the tournament honored long time NEFMA member, Capt. Bucky Odom. Participating boats released 16 billfish, a handful of a gamefish and more than $30,000 in cash prizes were award to the Captains and Crews.

This year, the El Pescado will honor the legacy and memory of Captain Patrick Price, Owner of Day Maker Charters and Sailfish Pioneer of Florida’s East Coast. All proceeds from a special raffle, starting on October 21st at our Sailfish Seminar presented by one of Patrick’s long time Sponsors, Steve Martin of Fish Razr, and ending at the El Pescado Captains Meeting, will go to the Price Family. In addition, a Calcutta for most Billfish releases has been added in memory of Capt. Price with 50% of proceeds also going to his family.

The Captains meeting will be held at 6pm November 3, 2021 at the Northeast Florida Marlin Association Club House, located at the beautiful Camachee Cove Marina in St Augustine, FL. Captains Choice fishing days will be November 4 – 6. Captains will be able to choose 2 of the 3 days.

General Entry: $1500 before 10/15 ($1750 after)

Payouts based on 20 boats.

Overall TWT – $3,000

1st Place – $36,000

2nd Place – $18,000

3rd Place – $6,000

Outboard Division TWT – $1,000

$20,000 – Winner Takes All

Daily TWT – $5,000

$100,000

$50,000 Each Day –

Winner Takes All

Meat Fish – $500 per species

Wahoo – $10,000

Dolphin – $10,000

Tuna – $10,000

Pat Price Memorial – Most Releases – $500

$5,000 – Winner Takes All

To register or for additional information, go to www.nefma.com or contact Scott Stanley (904) 234-7182

or Jeff Crabtree (904) 759-1033 or visit the El Pescado FaceBook page @ElPescadoBillfish.