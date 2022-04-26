SuzukiMarine.com

Suzuki Marine and Furuno Launch New FishHunter™ Drive Automatic Features Offer Powerful Tools for Fishing

Suzuki Marine and Furuno have paired up to bring a new level of precision boat control sure to improve vessel safety and fishing success.

The new FishHunter™ Drive delivers features for anglers running Furuno’s NavPilot 300 autopilot and Suzuki’s new Suzuki Precision Control (SPC) 4-stroke outboard motors. Owners of existing Furuno NavPilot 300 autopilots with compatible Suzuki outboards can activate these new features with a simple software update.

Important new features for anglers include Speed Control, Route Smoothing, Point Lock and SABIKI Lock modes. The system brings new capabilities to single-outboard powered boats as well as double, triple and quad outboards.

• Speed Control allows the Furuno NavPilot 300 to control engine RPM/throttle settings to cruise at a specified RPM range. Offshore anglers can select a speed ideal for trolling and rely on FishHunter™ Drive to hold that speed under changing conditions to bring billfish, tuna, wahoo and other fish into the spread.

• Route Smoothing comes into play when following a route on the chart plotter. As the boat approaches turns, speed is automatically optimized for smoothness and comfort, without overshooting the waypoint. When the final waypoint is reached, the boat automatically slows and enables Point Lock to stop and hold the vessel over your fishing spot.

• Point Lock operates as a position-holding system. The boat stays at a specified point regardless of wind and current. This has many applications for fishing. It is also useful for holding a fixed point, such as when waiting for a bridge to open.

• SABIKI Lock provides automatic throttle control and steering to keep your heading. This hands-free feature is ideal for jigging, bottom fishing, kite fishing and using Sabiki rigs to catch bait.

To learn more about the Suzuki outboard integration with the Furuno NavPilot 300 autopilot—or Suzuki Marine’s complete line of technically advanced 4-stroke outboards from 2.5 to 350 horsepower—contact Suzuki Marine USA headquarters at (813) 687-7200 or visit www.suzukimarine.com.