2022 Florida Skiff Challenge

18-Foot Skiffs. 1,300 Miles. No Sleep. One Cause.

The Challenge begins Thursday, April 7 at Flora-Bama in Pensacola

What began as a head-to-head battle for bragging rights has evolved into a daring feat to help shine a spotlight on Florida’s water crisis by those who’ve been directly affected by it—boat manufacturers.

This year, six boat companies will put their 18-foot skiffs and best teams to the ultimate endurance test, circumnavigating the 1,300 mile Florida peninsula in nearshore waters from state line to state line.

Each five-man team includes two skiff operators and three land-based support crew. Teams are equipped with extensive safety gear and navigation aids and pre-plot their own pit stops for fuel, food, repairs and rest. Boats are powered by up to a 70-horsepower outboard motor and may carry up to 22 gallons of fuel at a time.

These teams are uniting for a common cause. It’s not just about the businesses and ecosystems that rely on clean water, but about protecting the boating, fishing, and outdoor lifestyle that we enjoy with our families.

Follow the 2022 Skiff Challenge and learn how you can help protect and restore Florida’s water quality for future generations.

