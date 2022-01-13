27TH ANNUAL PALM BEACH HOLIDAY BOAT PARADE FILLED THE WATERWAYS WITH HOLIDAY CHEER AND CHARITY

Parade brought community together with fireworks, holiday themed boats, and toys benefiting Little Smiles and Toys for Tots

The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC) illuminated the waterways with the 27th Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade from North Palm Beach to Jupiter. The free family-friendly event was led by a traveling firework display and featured 50 holiday-themed boats. Small boats, sailboats, and mega yachts, decked out with millions of twinkling holiday lights, delighted the community as they navigated up the Intracoastal Waterway to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. Over 5,000 toys were collected and $10,000 in cash donations that will be used to purchase even more toys for Little Smiles and Toys for Tots charities supporting our local community.

This year’s theme “Merry & Bright” featured a gingerbread house, dinosaurs, Elvis, rock ‘n roll, and Santa Claus as thousands of viewers were dazzled. Town officials and local dignitaries judged this friendly competition with $10,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs. The Awards Ceremony was held at Farmer’s Table in North Palm Beach. The 2021 Best of Parade and Fan Favorite, voted on by the public through Facebook, was “Nailed It” owned by Aaron and Diane Liscomb of North Palm Beach. The brightly lit vessel was decorated as a gingerbread house topped with two red and white peppermints. The Liscomb’s generously donated their cash prize of $1,500 to Little Smiles and Toys for Toys.

“We are thrilled by the amazing show of boats this year,” said Executive Director Alyssa Freeman. “You can tell that the boat owners put a lot of time and effort into decorating, all to bring joy to the community and be a part of giving back to two incredible charities. Many of the boats in the parade this year entered for the first time, and so of course we hope they will be back again and again!”

2021 Boat Parade Winners:

Best of Parade

Nailed It (Boat # 21)

Fan Favorite

Nailed It (Boat # 21)

Under 25’

1st Place: Teazer Too (Boat #34)

2nd Place: 23 ft Sea Hunt (Boat #18)

3rd Place: Ice Ice Baby (Boat #27)

25’-35’

1st Place: Nookie Time (Boat #19)

2nd Place: Eagles Nest (Boat #33)

3rd Place: Miss B Havin (Boat #15)

Over 35’

1st Place: Nauti Kitty (Boat #37)

2nd Place: Osprey (Boat #16)

3rd Place: Dig-In-Life (Boat #23)

Corporate

1st Place: Food Yacht (Boat #57)

2nd Place: The Detail Dude (Boat #4)

3rd Place: Blue Heron 2t (Boat #1)

For parade photos and details, visit palmbeachboatparade.com or call (561) 863-0012.