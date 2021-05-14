240-pound fish from the Detroit River probably hatched a century ago

A once in a lifetime catch for a Detroit River native species crew in late April! This real life river monster was tipping the scales at 240 lbs, measuring 6’10” long, and a girth of nearly 4′. Caught in the Detroit River, this fish is one of the largest lake sturgeon ever recorded in the U.S.

Based on its girth and size, it is assumed to be a female and that she has been roaming these waters for over 100 years. So, she likely hatched in the Detroit River around 1920 when Detroit became the 4th largest city in America

She was quickly released back into the river after being processed!