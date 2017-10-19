24th Annual Fall King Of The Beach Tournament & Festival November 2-4 2017 Old Salt

Have you ever tournament fished? If you have then you know what the “King of the Beach” is and if you haven’t and always wanted to, it is the best tournament in town. There are 3 main reasons … • LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: The Old Salts have made the competition one of the most fair to ALL levels of fisherman. They implement a 30 mile boundary to ensure any size boat can compete. They also offer extra places to single engine vessels. There are also no intimidating check outs or shotgun starts.

• OVER 50 PLACES TO WIN: The tournament has 5 divisions: Overall, Single Engine, Spanish Mackerel, Ladies and Youth. Each division has cash and/or prizes with approximately $200,000 up for grabs.

• LOW ENTRY FEES: You can enter the tournament for as little as $195 which is almost half the cost of most Kingfish tournaments. So the risk is smaller and at the same time the rewards are bigger. 1st place overall wins $50,000 guaranteed.

The event is so much more than just fishing. It is a 3 day festival with all types of marine and art vendors, a food festival with local flavor, Free Concert Friday night featuring Tim Montana, boat displays and a kids zone. “Combining a community food festival and concert into our tournament seamed natural to us. Fishing is part of our community, so we welcome all to join us” says Old Salt President Tom Verdensky.

The event will be held at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex at 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. We have ample FREE parking with a FREE Ferry shuttle to the event, with a special thanks to Hubbard’s Marina and their new water taxi.

The Old Salt Fishing Foundation hosts this semi-annual event to benefit several local charities – The Children’s Dream Fund, www.childrensdreamfund.org; P.A.R.C., www.parc-fl.org This year we are also raising money for the Fisherman Rebuilding the Keys Fund with hurricane Irma taking its toll on one of our favorite fishing meccas.

To find out more information or to register for the tournament, go to www.OldSaltFishing.org, email amy@OldSaltFishing.org or call 727-216-6601.