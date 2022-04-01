Friday April 8th, Saturday April 9th & Sunday April 10th at Armature Works

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers – come join us for the premier Outdoors Expo and Boat Show, now along the Hillsborough River at Armature Works!

News Channel 8 has teamed up with Armature Works to bring the 31st Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show to downtown Tampa. The show will span over three days, with admission free to all, and raffle giveaways all weekend!

The family-friendly event will feature the beautiful downtown Tampa skyline, ability to tour boats in the water, the Armature Works Food Hall, dog friendly outdoor space, seminars, and activities throughout the whole event. There will also be meet and greet opportunities with the News Channel 8 anchors.

With nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space, the Expo is the perfect place to explore boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel, outdoor supplies, and much more. Check out high end luxury vessels, sportfishing boats, pontoon, family, and speed boats showcased by multiple manufacturers and dealers.

Guests can take advantage of weekend seminars featuring talks on fresh and saltwater fishing, fly-fishing, boating, and more. Learn the latest tips, tricks, strategies, and advice from the industry’s most renowned professionals.

The 31st Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show takes place on Friday, April 8th, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 9th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 10th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Armature Works: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa FL 33602.

Admission to the Expo is Free, parking is subject to Armature Works lots and garage rates can be paid on site. Parking options can be found here: https://www.armatureworks.com/parking/

MEDIA CONTACT: Anne Putnam

aputnam@wfla.com

About WFLA-TV

WFLA-TV, News Channel 8, a Nexstar Media Inc. NBC affiliate, provides local news, network and syndicated entertainment and local programming to the viewers in the Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota) DMA, which encompasses a 10-county television market area. WFLA News Channel 8 is Tampa Bay’s most well-known television station and has been an NBC affiliate since 1955. For more information, visit www.wfla.com, www.twitter.com/wfla and www.facebook.com/wflaNewsChannel8.