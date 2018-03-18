33rd Palm Beach International Boat Show – March 22-25

The 33rd annual Palm Beach International Boat Show is March 22-25 along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, directly across the Intracoastal Waterway from Palm Beach Island.

An annual mainstay of the yachting community, the Palm Beach International Boat Show attracts high-level boat buyers, charter clients, sportfishing enthusiasts and blue water anglers. Many of the world’s most renowned shipyards prize the show as a platform for conducting business with the global elite.

“The Palm Beach International Boat Show holds a special place on many boating and yachting enthusiasts’ calendars,” said Mary Bender, vice president of marketing for Informa, the show’s producer. “It’s the last major international yacht show of the yearly boat show season and therefore, is well attended by serious shoppers as well as many key industry executives. It’s a great show to do business and make a deal.”

New this year, show guests are invited to enhance their visit with the Palm Beach International Boat Show VIP Experience. The private club will provide guests with fine food and refreshments in an artfully-designed, air-conditioned space with comfortable seating.

One of the most attractive benefits of the VIP Experience is a dedicated concierge team to arrange yacht tours, dining reservations, private transportation and other personalized services.

In addition to the large selection of boats and exhibits, the show offers fun and educational activities for the whole family, including free youth fishing clinics, sportfishing seminars, long-range cruising clinics and on-the-water boat handling classes. Attendees also enjoy live music and refreshments at the show’s famous floating cocktail lounges. Guests are invited to come by boat and tie up to free docks.

General admission tickets cost $24 for adults and $14 for children 6 to 15 years old. Children under 6 are free. The show runs from 12 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, March 22. From 10 am to 7 pm on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24. From 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday, March 25.

For more information, visit PBBoatShow.com. Enter Promo Code CA18 online to receive a Coastal Angler discount on tickets.