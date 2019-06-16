37″ snook caught by 14 year old kid

Nick Wallace caught this 37 inches (didn’t get weight) Common Snook in Bowman’s Beach in Sanibel, FL.

I was using a greenback minnow on a Carolina rig and cast out about 40 ft out. I waited for about 2 minutes and boom I had a big one. I fought it for around 5-7 minites. And also my uncle Mike Gardiner won the bragboard for either the Atlanta or SE Georgia magazine but he doesn’t remember which one. I got the magazine in Cumming, Georgia and it has his picture in it. I was just wondering so that I could get a copy for myself if I get on the board. Thanks!