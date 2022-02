caught this 38 inches Redfish in 150 miles out of Johns Pass, FL.

Was bottom fishing for grouper when a friend next to me had a shark chasing his fish so I stopped my dead Boston Mackerel about 40 feet down out of 80 feet in case the shark got his gag. The minute he got the gag in the boat clean, I got smacked. Reeled in the 38” red. Released safely. 38 foot Fountain, Vessel name: Native.